Building Automation Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Global Building Automation Software Industry
This report focuses on the global Building Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Automated Logic
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Advantech
BuildingIQ
Cisco
Control4
Iconics
Mass Electronics (Innotech)
Trane
REGIN
Fibaro
Euroicc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Central Air Conditioning Systems
Power Supply and Distribution Systems
Lighting Systems
Water Supply and Drainage Systems
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Building Automation Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Central Air Conditioning Systems
1.4.3 Power Supply and Distribution Systems
1.4.4 Lighting Systems
1.4.5 Water Supply and Drainage Systems
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Building Automation Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential Building
1.5.3 Commercial Building
1.5.4 Industrial Building
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Building Automation Software Market Size
2.2 Building Automation Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Automation Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Building Automation Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Building Automation Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Building Automation Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Building Automation Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Building Automation Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Building Automation Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Building Automation Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Building Automation Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Building Automation Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Building Automation Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Building Automation Software Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Building Automation Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Building Automation Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Building Automation Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Automated Logic
12.1.1 Automated Logic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.1.4 Automated Logic Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Automated Logic Recent Development
12.2 Honeywell International
12.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.2.4 Honeywell International Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
12.3 Johnson Controls
12.3.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.3.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.4 Schneider Electric
12.4.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 Advantech
12.6.1 Advantech Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.6.4 Advantech Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Advantech Recent Development
12.7 BuildingIQ
12.7.1 BuildingIQ Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.7.4 BuildingIQ Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BuildingIQ Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 Control4
12.9.1 Control4 Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.9.4 Control4 Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Control4 Recent Development
12.10 Iconics
12.10.1 Iconics Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Building Automation Software Introduction
12.10.4 Iconics Revenue in Building Automation Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Iconics Recent Development
12.11 Mass Electronics (Innotech)
12.12 Trane
12.13 REGIN
12.14 Fibaro
12.15 Euroicc
Continued….
