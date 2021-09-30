Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares 2019: LC Waikiki, DeFacto, Koton, H&M, Boyner, Zara, YKM, Kigili

“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkish retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkish clothing and footwear industry.

Companies Mentioned:

LC Waikiki

DeFacto

Koton

H&M

Boyner

Zara

YKM

Kigili

Mango

Penti

The clothing & footwear market will grow by a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2021. It will reach a value of RM40.9bn by 2021 with most of the growth in the market is coming from Clothing, Footwear and Accessories Specialists which will grown by CAGR 3.8% and account for 64.4% of all sales by then.

The top five clothing & footwear retailers in the country are international players with Aeon leading the race. Consumers are also buying increasingly from online websites besides specialists retailers and discounters such as Uniqlo, Parkson, H&M etc.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector

Scope

– Clothing & footwear sector sales stood at TL84.2 billion in 2016 and are forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 10.1% during 2016-2021, reaching TL136.4 billion by 2021.

– Clothing, footwear and accessories specialists is the largest channel for clothing & footwear sales in Turkey.

– Specialists stores lose their shares to online pureplay

– Online is the fastest-growing channel for clothing & footwear sales in the country

– LC Waikiki is the market leader

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Turkish retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market

