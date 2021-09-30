CLOUD COMPUTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
HP
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP AG
Dell
Carestream Health
Google
Yahoo
Amazon
Etelos
Enki Consulting
Akamai
Flexiant
Gogrid
Athenahealth
VMware
ClearData Networks
CareCloud
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)
Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)
Market segment by Application, split into
PMS (Production Management System)
EMR
Online Sales
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software-as-a-service (SaaS)
1.4.3 Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS)
1.4.4 Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 PMS (Production Management System)
1.5.3 EMR
1.5.4 Online Sales
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size
2.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems
12.1.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.2 HP
12.2.1 HP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.2.4 HP Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 HP Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft
12.4.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.5 Oracle
12.5.1 Oracle Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.6 SAP AG
12.6.1 SAP AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.6.4 SAP AG Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SAP AG Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Carestream Health
12.8.1 Carestream Health Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.8.4 Carestream Health Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Carestream Health Recent Development
12.9 Google
12.9.1 Google Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Introduction
12.9.4 Google Revenue in Cloud Computing in Pharmaceutical Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Google Recent Development
Continued…..
