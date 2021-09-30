Cod Liver Oil Market Plan, Supply, Most Attractive Segment And Industry Revenue to 2023

Market Overview

Cod liver oil is a thick, yellow oil derived from liver of cod fish. It is rich in vitamin A, vitamin D, omega 3, and fatty acid. Additionally, it is used for the treatment of various health issues such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, heart disease, arthritis pain, depression, autoimmune disease, and many more. Increasing health issues among the rising population is driving the growth of the global cod liver oil market. Owing to its high nutritional value, it is gaining popularity among various industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, food & beverages, and others. It is a source of nutrition for humans as well as animals.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4616

Competitive analysis

The major players in the cod liver oil market

Seven Seas Ltd (U.K.)

LYSI hf (England)

Nordic Naturals, Inc. (U.S.)

Mason Vitamins (U.S.)

Twinlab Corporation. (U.S.)

Country Life, LLC (U.K.)

Power Health (U.S.)

Cod liver oil is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. It is rich in nutrition and a major source of treatment for various rising health issues, which is increasing its application in various industries. Increasing focus on R&D likely to contribute further to the growth of the cod liver oil market.

Market Forecast

Cod liver oil is available in different forms such as capsules, oral liquid, powder, and others. The market is experiencing exponential growth owing to health benefits associated with the cod liver oil and its gaining popularity in the health conscious population. Escalating demand for nutritious products is driving the cod liver oil market. Moreover, rising concern for healthy skin among consumers is adding fuel to the growth of the cod liver oil market.

Furthermore, growing concern for increasing animal protein in livestock feed is contributing to the growth of the cod liver oil market. Additionally, growing application of cod liver oil in various industries is propelling its market growth. However, overdose of cod liver oil can cause harmful side effects such as belching, heartburn, bad breath and nosebleeds, which may restrain the growth of the cod liver oil market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.5% of cod liver oil market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation

Cod liver oil market is segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

Regional Analysis

The Global Cod Liver Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America owing rising awareness for healthy lifestyle. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. is the dominating cod liver oil market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, China is among the major exporters of cod liver oil. Moreover, increasing population followed by rising health issues in developing countries such as china, India, and Japan is boosting the growth of cod liver oil in Asia Pacific. Moreover, increasing application of cod liver oil in various industries has opened doors for its growth in rest of the world.a