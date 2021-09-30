Connected Car M2M Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024
The global Connected Car M2M market will reach Volume Million USD in 2017 with CAGR xx% 2019-2023. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Embedded Solutions
Integrated Solutions
Tethered Solutions
Leading vendors in the market are included
Based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Audi
Delphi Automotive
Ford Motor Company
IBM
Alpine Electronics
BMW
GM
Bosch
Mercedes-Benz
NXP Semiconductors
PSA Peugeot Citroen
Qualcomm
Toyota
Volkswagen
Wipro
Sierra Wireless
Tech Mahindra
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Safety And Security
Infotainment
Driver Assistance
Vehicle Management
On-Drive Management
Others
