Dengue Testing Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Free Sample Report Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025

The number of cases of dengue are growing rapidly during the past few years. Major regions of the world that are affected by dengue are Africa, the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. As per the numbers provided by WHO, the number of reported cases is continuously increasing.A rising prevalence of dengue virus has raised the demand for diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.

Presently, the diagnostic test kits that are available for testing dengue are less effective. Due to the unavailability of effective diagnostic tools and high price of existing test kits, a need has been created for cost effective test kits with high specificity and sensitivity. As a result, companies operating in the market are currently focusing on the development of cost-effective and reliable test methods for dengue testing. In addition, increasing research and development activities to develop highly specific and sensitive diagnostic kits is also expected to create new growth opportunities for the manufacturers of dengue test kits. The major focus of the manufacturers is to develop point-of-care tests, which are rapid, sensitive and easy to use. Presently, a large number of methods for the detection of dengue virus are still dependent on cell culture and mice inoculation and such type of methods are slow and costly. Hence, there is a strong need of developing rapid, easy to use and sensitive methods for detection of dengue.

This report focuses on the global Dengue Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dengue Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abnova

Roche Molecular Systems

Abbott Laboratories

InBios International

NovaTec Immundiagnostica

Sub.PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Certest Biotec

OriGene Technologies

Thermo Fisher

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ELISA-Based Tests

RT-PCR Based Tests

Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Public Health Laboratory

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dengue Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 ELISA-Based Tests

1.4.3 RT-PCR Based Tests

1.4.4 Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dengue Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Public Health Laboratory

1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dengue Testing Market Size

2.2 Dengue Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dengue Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Dengue Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Dengue Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Dengue Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Dengue Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Dengue Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Dengue Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Dengue Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Dengue Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abnova

12.1.1 Abnova Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Dengue Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Abnova Revenue in Dengue Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Abnova Recent Development

12.2 Roche Molecular Systems

12.2.1 Roche Molecular Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Dengue Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Roche Molecular Systems Revenue in Dengue Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Roche Molecular Systems Recent Development

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Dengue Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in Dengue Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.4 InBios International

12.4.1 InBios International Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dengue Testing Introduction

12.4.4 InBios International Revenue in Dengue Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 InBios International Recent Development

12.5 NovaTec Immundiagnostica

12.5.1 NovaTec Immundiagnostica Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Dengue Testing Introduction

12.5.4 NovaTec Immundiagnostica Revenue in Dengue Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 NovaTec Immundiagnostica Recent Development

12.6 Sub.PerkinElmer

12.6.1 Sub.PerkinElmer Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

Continued …

