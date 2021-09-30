Duty Free Retailing Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Global Duty Free Retailing Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Duty Free Retailing Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Duty Free Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Duty Free Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dufry
Lagardere Travel Retail
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Duty Free Retailing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Duty Free Retailing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Perfumes
1.4.3 Cosmetics
1.4.4 Alcohol
1.4.5 Cigarettes
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Airports
1.5.3 Onboard Aircraft
1.5.4 Seaports
1.5.5 Train Stations
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Duty Free Retailing Market Size
2.2 Duty Free Retailing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Duty Free Retailing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Duty Free Retailing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Duty Free Retailing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Duty Free Retailing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in China
7.3 China Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in India
10.3 India Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Duty Free Retailing Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Duty Free Retailing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Duty Free Retailing Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dufry
12.1.1 Dufry Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.1.4 Dufry Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dufry Recent Development
12.2 Lagardere Travel Retail
12.2.1 Lagardere Travel Retail Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.2.4 Lagardere Travel Retail Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Lagardere Travel Retail Recent Development
12.3 Lotte Duty Free
12.3.1 Lotte Duty Free Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.3.4 Lotte Duty Free Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Lotte Duty Free Recent Development
12.4 LVMH
12.4.1 LVMH Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.4.4 LVMH Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 LVMH Recent Development
12.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI)
12.5.1 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.5.4 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Aer Rianta International (ARI) Recent Development
12.6 China Duty Free Group
12.6.1 China Duty Free Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.6.4 China Duty Free Group Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 China Duty Free Group Recent Development
12.7 Dubai Duty Free
12.7.1 Dubai Duty Free Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.7.4 Dubai Duty Free Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dubai Duty Free Recent Development
12.8 Duty Free Americas
12.8.1 Duty Free Americas Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.8.4 Duty Free Americas Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Duty Free Americas Recent Development
12.9 Gebr. Heinemann
12.9.1 Gebr. Heinemann Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.9.4 Gebr. Heinemann Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Gebr. Heinemann Recent Development
12.10 JR/Group (James Richardson)
12.10.1 JR/Group (James Richardson) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Duty Free Retailing Introduction
12.10.4 JR/Group (James Richardson) Revenue in Duty Free Retailing Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 JR/Group (James Richardson) Recent Development
12.11 King Power International Group (Thailand)
12.12 The Shilla Duty Free
Continued….
