Edible Insects Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2025
Edible Insects Market 2018
This report studies the global Edible Insects market status and forecast, categorizes the global Edible Insects market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BioFlythec
Insagri
Mealfood Europe
Thailand Unique
Kreca Ento-Food BV
Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.
Entomo Farms Ltd.
Enviro Flight,LLC
Proti-Farm
Exo Inc.
ENTOTECH
Deli Bugs Ltd.
Eat Grub Ltd
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Cicada
Ants
Termites
Grubs
Beetles
Worms
Crickets/grasshoppers
Mealworms
Bees/wasps
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Home
Commercial
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Edible Insects Market Research Report 2018
1 Edible Insects Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edible Insects
1.2 Edible Insects Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Edible Insects Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Edible Insects Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Cicada
1.2.3 Ants
1.2.5 Termites
1.2.6 Grubs
1.2.7 Beetles
1.2.8 Worms
1.2.9 Crickets/grasshoppers
1.2.10 Mealworms
1.2.11 Bees/wasps
1.2.12 Spiders/scorpions
1.3 Global Edible Insects Segment by Application
1.3.1 Edible Insects Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Edible Insects Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Edible Insects Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Edible Insects (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Edible Insects Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Edible Insects Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Edible Insects Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BioFlythec
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BioFlythec Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Insagri
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Insagri Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Mealfood Europe
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Mealfood Europe Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Thailand Unique
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Thailand Unique Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Kreca Ento-Food BV
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Kreca Ento-Food BV Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd.
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Entomo Farms Ltd.
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Edible Insects Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Entomo Farms Ltd. Edible Insects Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
