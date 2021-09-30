Flexible Plastics Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Flexible Plastics market status and forecast, categorizes the global Flexible Plastics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Huhtamäki OYJ

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Sonoco Products Company

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Mondi Group

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv

Novolex – Carlyle Group

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. Kg

British Polythene Industries PLC (RPC BPI Group)

Proampac

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Plastic films

Paper

Aluminum foil

Bioplastics

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & beverage

Heathcare

Cosmetics & toiletries

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Flexible Plastics Market Research Report 2018

1 Flexible Plastics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Plastics

1.2 Flexible Plastics Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Flexible Plastics Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Flexible Plastics Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Plastic films

1.2.3 Paper

1.2.5 Aluminum foil

Bioplastics

1.3 Global Flexible Plastics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flexible Plastics Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food & beverage

1.3.3 Heathcare

1.3.4 Cosmetics & toiletries

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Flexible Plastics Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Flexible Plastics Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Flexible Plastics (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Flexible Plastics Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Flexible Plastics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Amcor Limited

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Flexible Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Amcor Limited Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Flexible Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sealed Air Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Flexible Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sealed Air Corporation Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Bemis Company, Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Flexible Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Bemis Company, Inc. Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Huhtamäki OYJ

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Flexible Plastics Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Huhtamäki OYJ Flexible Plastics Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



