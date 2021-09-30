New study: Food Sterilization Equipment Market to 2027 insights shared in a detailed report – key player Allpax Products, Cosmed Group, DE LAMA, HISAKA WORKS, JBT Corporation

Food sterilization equipment aids to eliminate remove, kills, or deactivates all forms of life and other biological agents from the food products. Food sterilization equipment helps to fight molds and different microbes in spices and herbs. Food sterilization equipment is used to treat all types of food products such as milk, juices, beer, fish, meat, and many more. The time and temperature required for the sterilization of foods by using the food sterilization equipment depends on various factors such as type of microorganisms, the size of the container, pH of the food, the method of heating, etc.

Rising occurrences of foodborne diseases across the globe is driving the demand for food sterilization equipment market. Furthermore, increasing demand for the non-thermal process of sterilization in the food and beverage industry is also projected to influence the Food sterilization equipment market significantly. Moreover, the growing awareness of food safety among consumers worldwide is expected to have a robust impact on the food sterilization equipment market. Emerging opportunities in packaging and shelf-life enhancement for processed food is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global food sterilization equipment market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and process. Based on technology, the market is segmented into heat, steam, radiation, chemical, filtration and others. on the basis of the application the market is segmented into spices seasonings and herbs, cereals & pulses, meat, poultry, and seafood, dairy products, fruits & vegetables, dried fruits & nuts, beverages and others. On the basis of the process the market is segmented into batch sterilization and continuous sterilization.

