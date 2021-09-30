Future Growth of Procurement Analytics Industry By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies – Forecast To 2027

Procurement analytics uses quantitative methods to wring out more value from purchase data for better negotiation, product pricing, and vendor management. The market is growing as individuals, small & medium scale enterprises, and large enterprises are adopting procurement analytics to improve their efficiency and productivity.

Rapid advances in technology, digital innovation increased the need for data-driven solutions to aid them in better decision-making and this is likely to propel the business of companies operating in the procurement analytics market. Also, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions which facilitates in raising operational efficiency is expected to drive the procurement analytics market. On the other hand, the concern over data security and data privacy is negatively impacting on market growth. However, the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the need for cloud-based analytical solution are expected to create new opportunities for procurement analytics market globally.

Leading Procurement Analytics market Players:

1.BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

2.Coupa Software Inc

3.Genpact

4.JAGGAER

5.Oracle corporation

6.Proactis

7.Rosslyn Data Technology

8.SAP SE

9.SAS Institute Inc

10.Zycus

