Global Back Office System Integration Market by Type, Stage, End-User

Back office operations include processes used by employees that help keep the business running. Accounting, finance, inventory, order fulfillment, distribution, and shipping are examples of back office systems. Back office systems can be manual or automated. Front office systems are focussed on customers and refer to activities such as sales, marketing and customer service. Effective integration of back office systems with e-commerce improves coordination with the front office resulting in better customer service and reduced duplication of effort by staff.

One trend which is boosting market growth is the emergence of e-commerce back office integration solutions. The ever-increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses globally has raised many concerns related to front-end and back-end IT systems. E-commerce software solutions require integration with enterprise system for the exchange of information related to inventory, billings, transaction details, and other information related to online shopping.

In 2018, the global Back Office System Integration market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Back Office System Integration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Back Office System Integration development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CGI

Consilia Technology

MuleSoft

NetSuite

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Back Office Infrastructure Integration

Enterprise Back Office Application Integration

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

