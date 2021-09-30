Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Market Size and Growth Rate to 2025 is Examined in a Latest Research
A mattress protector is an item of removable bedding that sits on top of, or encases, a mattress to protect it. Some mattress protectors also provide protection to the person sleeping on the mattress from allergens and irritants such as dust mites, bed bugs, mold, and dead skin (like dandruff).
There are different types of mattress protectors. Encasements are shields that protect the mattress directly, typically from bed bugs, and are often used in hotels. Protectors are used to protect the mattress from bed-wetting or allergic situations. In contrast, mattress pads and mattress toppers are primarily used to provide comfort features for the user. Pads are thinner, while the thicker toppers tend to be more comfortable and expensive.
The global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Tempur-Pedic
Select Comfort Corporation
ORGANIC MTTRESSES INC
Makoti Down Products
Serta, Inc.
Sealy
DOWN INC
McRoskey Mattress Company
Pure Latex BLISS
Sleep Studio
THERAPEDIC
Canadian Down & Feather Company
Puredown
Downlite
Euroquilt
DOWN DECOR
Daniadown Home
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
4.5 and below 4.5 Tog
Between 4.5 and 12 Tog
12 and Above 12 Tog
Segment by Application
Residential
Hotel
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Business
Chapter Eight: Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Bedding Protector (Mattress protector) Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
