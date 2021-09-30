Global Coronary Stent Market is Anticipated to Flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Coronary Stent Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Coronary Stent Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global coronary stent market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. Increasing incidence of coronary artery disease are believed to drive the growth of coronary stent market in the years ahead. Rising aging population and increase in lifestyle diseases has led to significant increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention procedures across the globe. Further, the market is also expected to benefit from development of advanced coronary stents. Asia Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of coronary stent market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Outlook

– Bare-Metal Stents

– Drug-Eluting Stents

– Bioabsorbable Stents

By Type

– Balloon Expandable Stents

– Self-Expanding Stents

By Distribution Channel

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

– Others

By Material

– Stainless Steel

– Cobalt Chromium

– Platinum Chromium

– Nickel Titanium

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Abbott Laboratories

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Cordis

– Medtronic PLC

– Biotronik SE & Co. Kg

– Alvimedica

– Arterius Limited

– Biosensors International Ltd

– Stentys SA

– Translumina GmbH

– Vascular Concepts Limited

– Other Major & Niche Players.

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities).

