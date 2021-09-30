Global Defense Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Defense Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 92 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.

The rising global military spending as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the defense logistics market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure is one of the key trends in the defense logistics market. The defense logistics operations can function with greater efficiency with the integration network-centric warfare communication infrastructure as it will establish networking and dissemination of information.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the military infrastructure and logistics market during 2017. According to the prediction, the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years due to high economic growth and vast infrastructure.

One challenge affecting this market is the threats due to supply chain complexities.

In 2018, the global Defense Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report researches the worldwide Defense Logistics market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Defense Logistics breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

AECOM

BAE Systems

Crowley Maritime

DynCorp International

Lockheed Martin

Planning

Processing

Controlling

Storage

Maintenance

Military infrastructure

Military logistics services

Military FMS

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Defense Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Defense Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Logistics :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

