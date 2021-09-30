Global Fishing Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate 2019-2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Fishing Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Global Fishing Equipment Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Fishing Equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called Fishing Equipment.

The global Fishing Equipment industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific. The market are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride (Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 28 % of total Revenue.

The Fishing Equipment are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 63% and it is forecasted that the dominant position will be continue in 2024.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next six years, the revenue will keep slow increasing.

Although sales of Fishing Equipment brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Fishing Equipment field.

In 2018, the global Fishing Equipment market size was 12720 million US$ and it is expected to reach 16180 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report researches the worldwide Fishing Equipment market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Fishing Equipment breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Shimano

Globeride(Daiwa)

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

Johshuya Co.

Johnson Outdoors

Cabela’s Inc

Wright and McGill

Pokee Fishing

Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

Mustad and Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Market by Product Type:

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Market by Application:

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Fishing Equipment capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Fishing Equipment manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fishing Equipment :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

