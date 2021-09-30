Global Industrial Cartridge Valves Market Primary and Secondary Research, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2024 by Product Research

This report studies the Industrial Cartridge Valves market. Industrial Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquid’s circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve.

These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.

Cartridge valve downstream is wide and the main application fields are construction machinery, material handling equipment and agricultural machinery. Globally, the cartridge valve consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction machinery. Construction machinery accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of cartridge valve in global.

According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. Screw-in cartridge valve is the main product, capturing about 87.93% of global consumption of cartridge valve in 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of cartridge valve. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2016, the Europe production of cartridge valve is 13526.3 K Units and consumption is about 11067.5 K Units, accounting for about 29.37% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price.

According to this study, over the next five years the Industrial Cartridge Valves market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 39100 million by 2024, from US$ 34100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Industrial Cartridge Valves business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Cartridge Valves market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Industrial Cartridge Valves value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Screw-in Cartridge Valve

Slip-in Cartridge Valve

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Construction Machinery

Material Handling Equipment

Agricultural Machinery

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

HydraForce

Sun

Parker

Bosch-Rexroth

Eaton

Bucher

Comatrol(Danfoss)

Moog

Hydac

Delta

Walvoil

Hawe

YUKEN

Taifeng

Keta

Haihong Hydraulics

Atos

Koshin Seikosho

CBF

SHLIXIN

Hoyea

HUADE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Cartridge Valves consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Industrial Cartridge Valves market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Cartridge Valves manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Cartridge Valves with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Cartridge Valves submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

