Global MOOCs Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate to 2025

This comprehensive Global MOOCs Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

MOOC platform allows evaluation of the performance and quality of upgraded education technology and networks so that the highest level of customer satisfaction can be achieved. The inability of colleges and universities worldwide to meet the global demand for education through new campus development and the presence of reliable online learning technologies are the driving forces of the MOOC market.

MOOCs provide free online courses to the learners by offering a flexible and an affordable way of learning new skills. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications for a minimal fee.

In 2018, the global MOOCs market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report researches the worldwide MOOCs market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global MOOCs breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Coursera

edX

FutureLearn

iversity

MirÃ­adaX

Udemy

Udacity

XuetangX

Market by Product Type:

xMOOCs

cMOOCs

Market by Application:

Technology subjects

Business and management subjects

Arts and humanities subjects

Science subjects

Other subjects

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MOOCs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MOOCs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MOOCs :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

