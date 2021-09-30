Global Oil Mist Separator Market Projections, SWOT Analysis , Risk Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2024

Oil Mist Separator is a filter system for extraction of oil and emulsion mist, as well as minimal lubricant mist and smoke to create a cleaning environment for people. Oil mist separators are usually integral parts of the crankcase ventilation system and separate the gas and liquid components. The oil mist separator is designed to meet the requirements of the specific engine in terms of the size of the droplets to be removed, the changing flow volume and the quantity of oil in the system.

For industry structure analysis, the Oil Mist Separator industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 50% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Oil Mist Separator industry.

The sales of Oil Mist Separator increased from 31381 units in 2012 to 34338 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 2.28%.

Europe occupied 26.27% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by China and North America, which respectively account for around 23.52% and 20.80% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of sales.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oil Mist Separator market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 220 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oil Mist Separator business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oil Mist Separator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Oil Mist Separator value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Small-scale Oil Mist Separator

Medium-scale Oil Mist Separator

Large-scale Oil Mist Separator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Industrial Machine

Motive Power Machine

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Mann+Hummel

Absolent

Showa Denki

Franke Filter

Keller Lufttechnik

3nine

Esta

Aeroex

Yhb

Losma

Shangyu Jinke

Wuxi Bodhi

Contec

Kaeser

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Oil Mist Separator consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Oil Mist Separator market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil Mist Separator manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil Mist Separator with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil Mist Separator submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

