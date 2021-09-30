Global Spectacular Outdoor Advertising Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Spectacular outdoor advertising focuses on high traffic areas to stand out against all outdoor advertisements. It is a mass-market medium that is used to broadcast messages for branding and support campaigns. Outdoor advertising expenses are of two types, physical and digital. Physical outdoor media includes bulletin billboards while digital outdoor media includes media that are connected to the network such as smart billboards. Spectacular outdoor advertising formats are classified into three categories, permanent bulletins, rotary bulletins, and junior bulletins.
The global spectacular outdoor advertising market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56% during the period 2014-2019. The growth of the market is attributed to the expansion of infrastructure, growth in the digital medium, and advancements in the technology used in digital billboards.
Covered in this report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global spectacular outdoor advertising market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from physical and digital spectacular outdoor advertising whose minimum size is 650 square feet. Based on medium, the market is classified into the following types:
• Permanent bulletin
• Rotary bulletin
• Junior bulletin
The market size considers production costs, discounts, and agency commissions. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the market.
The report also presents the geographical segmentation of the market according to the regions and key leading countries globally and regionally. In addition, the report lists the major drivers and challenges that influence the growth of the global spectacular outdoor advertising market along with key technological trends that will have a significant impact on the market in the forecast period.
The report, Global Spectacular Outdoor Advertising Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
Key vendors
• Clear Channel Outdoor
• JCDecaux
• Lamar Advertising
• Outfront Media
Other prominent vendors
• Adams Outdoor Advertising
• AdSpace Networks
• AirMedia
• APG | SGA
• APN Outdoor
• Burkhart Advertising
• Captivate Network
• Cemusa
• Clear Media
• Daktronics
• DDI Signs
• Epamedia
• EuroMedia Group
• Eye Airports
• Fairway Outdoor Advertising
• Focus Media
• IZ-ON Media
• Primedia Outdoor
• Stroer Media
• Titan Outdoor
• Van Wagner Communication
• Zoom Media
Market driver
• Increasing global advertising expenditure
Market challenge
• Threat from online advertising
Market trend
• Technological advancements
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
Market overview
Base year
Vendor segmentation
Summation errors
Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
Research methodology
Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Global spectacular outdoor advertising market by type
Global physical spectacular outdoor advertising 2014-2019
Global digital spectacular outdoor advertising 2014-2019
PART 07: Market segmentation by medium
Global spectacular outdoor advertising market by medium
Global permanent spectacular outdoor advertising
Global rotary spectacular outdoor advertising
Global junior spectacular outdoor advertising
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Geographical segmentation of global spectacular outdoor advertising market
Global spectacular outdoor advertising in Americas 2014-2019
Global spectacular outdoor advertising in EMEA 2014-2019
Global spectacular outdoor advertising in APAC 2014-2019
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Top technological trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
Clear Channel Outdoor
JCDecaux
OUTFRONT Media
Lamar
..…..Continued
