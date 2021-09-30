Global Speed Doors Market Analysis, Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast 2019-2024

Speed Doors are door systems, mainly used in industrial applications. They are technical enhancements of the generally known sectional doors, PVC fabric doors or roller shutters. The main difference is that the durable construction provides a higher operating speed and they are able to sustain a higher number of cycles (opening and closing cycles) and require lower maintenance and repair cost. The speed can reach 4.0 m and beyond per second. Depending on the intended field of application, horizontal or vertical operating door types are available. They reduce to the maximum air currents and losses of ambient temperatures, and they make the intense flow of people and vehicles easier.

In North America, the Door and Access Systems Manufacturing Association (DASMA) defines high-performance doors as non-residential, powered doors, characterized by rolling, folding, sliding or swinging action, that are either high-cycle (minimum 100 cycles/day) or high-speed (minimum 20 inches(508 mm)/second), this report focuses on high-speed doors only.

High strains, caused by the high operating speed (up to 4 m/s) and the frequency of openings, have to be taken into account during construction. In the same way, basic conditions like size and installation location add up to considerable requirements regarding safety and control technique.

Europe ranks the first in terms of production volume of speed doors, consists 27.22% of the global market in 2015; North America and China comes the second and the third places, consists of 25.57% and 18.13% of the global market respectively in the same year.

Efaflex is the biggest manufacturer of speed doors, occupies 10.27% of the global market share in 2015; While, ASSA ABLOY, with a market share of 7.57%, comes the second; Hormann ranks the third globally. All three together consist of approximately 24.87% of the global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Speed Doors market will register a 4.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 670 million by 2024, from US$ 510 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Speed Doors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Speed Doors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Speed Doors value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rolling Doors

Folding Doors

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Large Exterior Openings

Pharmaceutical Environment

Food & Drink Industry

Warehouse and Loading Bays

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hormann

Rite-Hite

ASI Doors

Rytec

ASSA ABLOY

Chase Doors

PerforMax Global

TNR Doors

TMI, LLC

Dortek Ltd.

Efaflex

Angel Mir

HAG

Hart Doors

JDooor

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Speed Doors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Speed Doors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Speed Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Speed Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Speed Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

