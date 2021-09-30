Halal cosmetics market Show at 15.2% CAGR to 2022 | Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Halal Cosmetics Company, Clara Internation, Inika, Wardah Cosmetics, PHB Ethical Beauty, Sampure Minerals, One Pure, Mena Cosmetics, SaafSkinCare

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Halal cosmetics market includes the cosmetics which only use animal ingredients from animals which have been Islamically slaughtered. The increase in the global Muslim population and their purchasing power have resulted in product base expansion in the halal industry. Halal cosmetic products have witnessed high adoption among Muslim consumers owing to increase in demand for personal care products that adhere to religious loyalties. The global halal cosmetics market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Halal cosmetics market is expected to witness increasing demand during the forecast period owing to rise in Muslim population in Muslim-dominant countries such as Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Malaysia; growth in demand for personal hygiene & beauty care products that adhere to Islam religion; and surge in purchasing power among Muslim consumers.

Rising Muslim population, development of the halal market, and increase in compliance of halal certification drive the growth of the global halal cosmetics industry. As per the Islamic Shariah Laws, halal cosmetics should be certified by the registered halal authorities before they are introduced in the market. Halal certification enables Muslim consumers to identify the authenticity of the products. Furthermore, products certified by recognized bodies, such as JAKIM (Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia), will also boost consumer confidence and further propel halal cosmetics market growth. However, high costs associated with these cosmetics and lack of standard guidelines for halal certification are expected to hamper the halal cosmetic industry growth.

The halal cosmetics market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the halal cosmetics market is classified into personal care products, color cosmetics, and fragrances. Among these products, the personal care products such as face wash, shampoos, and other toiletries are majorly in demand and hold a share of 38.5% in global halal cosmetics market. Applications covered in the study include hair care, skin care, face care, and beauty care.

