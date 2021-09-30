Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 96 with table and figures in it.

Identity and access management as a service (IDaaS or IAMaaS) refers to web-delivered services that create and control access levels for individual users. This is one of the many types of cloud services now offered by cloud vendors.

Strict regulatory compliance and increased budgets by government organizations and large-scale enterprises can augur market growth. Rise of web applications, emphasis on risk management, and cost containment are factors expected to drive market volume. In addition, popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) can positively impact the market.

Continuous innovation in technologies have led to developers building solutions such as secure print authentication and access to electric vehicle (EV) charging access. The market can experience an uptick in demand owing to application in sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, etc. Cloud and hybrid solutions are expected to have an impact in the market owing to negligible error rate and advanced security features. Wide availability of IAM options and demand for solutions to preserve and protect data of individuals can lead to its implementation by large-scale enterprises.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The region has witnessed emergence of IT and business infrastructure, and IT security compliance and governance regulations, which has led to the increasing demand for cloud-based IT security solutions and services which will subsequently drive demand for IDaaS adoption.

This report studies the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

In 2018, the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market size was – – million US$ and it is expected to reach – – million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of – -% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

com

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Oil and Gas

Telecom and IT

Education

Healthcare

Public Sector and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

