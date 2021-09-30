Indonesia MICE Tourism Market is Expected to Witness a USD of More than 3.5 Billion Between 2018-2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Indonesia MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Industry Forecast and Spending to 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Indonesia and regional/market. The Indonesia MICE tourism Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Indonesia MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism market is set to surpass US$ 3.5 Billion by 2025.The report “Indonesia MICE Industry Forecast and Spending to 2025” offers the most up–to–date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Indonesia MICE tourism market. The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities and future trends related to Indonesia MICE travelers flow, revenue and main destination markets. The report provides clear insight into current and future tourism developments of the Indonesia MICE tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses country focused analysis to explore Indonesia MICE tourism market.

A detailed country–wise analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 17 nations. The research study also limelight growth drivers and investigates market inhibitors of Indonesia MICE tourism market.

The countries included in this report are Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Thailand, Australia, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and UnitedStates.

Key Findings:

• Indonesia aggressively tapping MICE tourism market

• Indonesia MICE tourism marketis predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 15% from 2018 to 2025

• China grasp the highest market revenue share by 2025

• Malaysia and Singapore capturemaximum arrival share in 2018

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

• Indonesia MICE Travelers Market & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Indonesia MICE Travelers Arrival & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Indonesia MICE Travelers Arrival Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Indonesia MICE Travelers Revenue Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• 17 Countries Indonesia MICE Travelers Arrival & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• 17 Countries Indonesia MICE Travelers Revenue & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

• Identification of Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Indonesia MICE Tourism Market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Indonesia – Overall MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

2.1 Indonesia – Overall MICE Travelers & Forecast

2.2 Indonesia – Overall MICE Revenue & Forecast

3. Indonesia – MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2013 – 2025)

3.1 Indonesia MICE Travelers Share & Forecast

3.2 Indonesia MICE Revenue Share & Forecast

4. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the Indonesia MICE Tourism Market



5. Indonesia MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Major Countries Analysis (2013 – 2025)

5.1 Singapore – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.1.1 Singapore – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.1.2 Singapore – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.2 Malaysia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.2.1 Malaysia – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.2.2 Malaysia – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.3 China – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.3.1 China – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.3.2 China – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.4 Japan – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.4.1 Japan – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.4.2 Japan – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.5 Korea – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.5.1 Korea – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.5.2 Korea – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.6 Philippines – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.6.1 Philippines – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.6.2 Philippines – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.7 Taiwan – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.7.1 Taiwan – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.7.2 Taiwan – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.8 Hong Kong – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.8.1 Hong Kong – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.8.2 Hong Kong – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.9 India – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.9.1 India – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.9.2 India – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.10 Thailand – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.10.1 Thailand – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.10.2 Thailand – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.11 Australia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.11.1 Australia – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.11.2 Australia – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.12 Netherlands – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.12.1 Netherlands – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.12.2 Netherlands – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.13 United Kingdom – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.13.1 United Kingdom – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.13.2 United Kingdom – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.14 Germany – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.14.1 Germany – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.14.2 Germany – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.15 France – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.15.1 France – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.15.2 France – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.16 Russia – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.16.1 Russia – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.16.2 Russia – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.17 United States – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.17.1 United States – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.17.2 United States – MICE Revenue to Indonesia

5.18 Other Countries – MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast

5.18.1 Other Countries – MICE Travelers to Indonesia

5.18.2 Other Countries – MICE Revenue to Indonesia



Continue….

