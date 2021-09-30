Luggages Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025
New Study On “2018-2025 Luggages Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
The global Luggages market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luggages market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Luggages in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Luggages in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Luggages market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Luggages market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Samsonite
Tumi
VIP Industries
VF Corporation
Briggs & Riley Travelware
Rimowa
MCM Worldwide
Louis Vuitton
IT Luggage
Market size by Product
Casual Bags
Travel Bags
Business Bags
Others
Market size by End User
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Luggages market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luggages market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Luggages companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Luggages submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luggages Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Luggages Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Casual Bags
1.4.3 Travel Bags
1.4.4 Business Bags
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Luggages Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Specialist Retailers
1.5.3 Factory Outlets
1.5.4 Internet Sales
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luggages Market Size
2.1.1 Global Luggages Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Luggages Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Luggages Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Luggages Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Luggages Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Luggages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Luggages Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Luggages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Luggages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Luggages Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Luggages Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Luggages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Luggages Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Luggages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Luggages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Luggages Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Luggages Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Luggages Sales by Product
4.2 Global Luggages Revenue by Product
4.3 Luggages Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Luggages Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Luggages by Countries
6.1.1 North America Luggages Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Luggages Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Luggages by Product
6.3 North America Luggages by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Luggages by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Luggages Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Luggages Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Luggages by Product
7.3 Europe Luggages by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Luggages by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Luggages Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Luggages Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Luggages by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Luggages by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Luggages by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Luggages Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Luggages Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Luggages by Product
9.3 Central & South America Luggages by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luggages Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Luggages by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Luggages by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Samsonite
11.1.1 Samsonite Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Samsonite Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Samsonite Luggages Products Offered
11.1.5 Samsonite Recent Development
11.2 Tumi
11.2.1 Tumi Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Tumi Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Tumi Luggages Products Offered
11.2.5 Tumi Recent Development
11.3 VIP Industries
11.3.1 VIP Industries Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.VIP Industries Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 VIP Industries Luggages Products Offered
11.3.5 VIP Industries Recent Development
11.4 VF Corporation
11.4.1 VF Corporation Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 VF Corporation Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 VF Corporation Luggages Products Offered
11.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Development
11.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware
11.5.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Luggages Products Offered
11.5.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Development
11.6 Rimowa
11.6.1 Rimowa Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Rimowa Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Rimowa Luggages Products Offered
11.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development
11.7 MCM Worldwide
11.7.1 MCM Worldwide Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 MCM Worldwide Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 MCM Worldwide Luggages Products Offered
11.7.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Development
11.8 Louis Vuitton
11.8.1 Louis Vuitton Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Louis Vuitton Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Louis Vuitton Luggages Products Offered
11.8.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development
11.9 IT Luggage
11.9.1 IT Luggage Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 IT Luggage Luggages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 IT Luggage Luggages Products Offered
11.9.5 IT Luggage Recent Development
Continued….
