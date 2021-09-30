MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetics & Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights into Current Industry Trends, Growth Opportunities, Features, Share, Size and Global Forecast to 2023

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market Overview:

Commenting on this report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said, “MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & personal care ingredients market size is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR by 2023.

However, stern regulations on usage of some personal care ingredients in the products owing to carcinogenic dioxane banned in shampoo by Saudi Arabia Food & Drug Administration will restraint the market demand in coming years. Hence, with research & development, companies are focusing on multi-functionality requirements by consumer in order to cater the market demand.

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & personal care ingredients market,

SABIC, Artec Chemical Company Limited,

Dongming Jujin Chemical Co., Ltd.,

Ittihad International Chemicals Trading LLC (IICT),

Reza Chemical Industries (RCI),

(REZA Investment Company Ltd.),

Chemanol and DOGOIDE Group,

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6105

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market Segment Analysis:

Cosmetic & personal care ingredients refer to the raw materials which are used for manufacturing of cosmetic products. The ingredients can be processed naturally as well as synthetically which are blended and formulated to enhance the properties of cosmetic products.

The different categories of ingredients used in manufacturing of cosmetics include, emulsifiers, emollients, rheology modifiers, surfactants, and antioxidant among others. Ingredients used under this category include — tocopherols, dimethicone, parabens, formaldehydes, sodium lauryl sulphate, titanium dioxide, glycerine and alcohols among others. With dominance of skincare, hair care and fragrance products along with multi-functionality ingredients to boost the personal care ingredients market.

Green surfactants and emulsifiers are heading high in personal care formulations owing to high demand for sustainable products as well as adopting renewable feedstock. Ingredients like sodium lauryl sulfate provides primary foam, cleaning and has good tolerance and emulsifying properties.

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market Table of Content:

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Factor Analysis

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market Table of Content to be Continue………,

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market List of Table:

TABLE 1 MENA, G.C.C., CHINA COSMETIC & PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE, (2015-2023) (USD MILLION)

TABLE 2 MENA, G.C.C., CHINA COSMETIC & PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY TYPE, (2015-2023) (‘000 TONS)

TABLE 3 MENA, G.C.C., CHINA COSMETIC & PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET FOR TOCOPHEROL MARKET, BY TYPE, (2015-2023) (USD MILLIONS)

TABLE 4 MENA, G.C.C., CHINA COSMETIC & PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET FOR TOCOPHEROL MARKET, BY TYPE, (2015-2023) (‘000 TONS)

TABLE 5 MENA, G.C.C., CHINA COSMETIC & PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET FOR PARABENS, BY TYPE, (2015-2023) (USD MILLIONS)

MENA/G.C.C./China Cosmetic & Personal Care Ingredients Market List of Table to be Continue………,

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]