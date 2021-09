Middle East and Africa Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Analysis by Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report titled on “Middle East and Africa Advanced Visualization (AV) Market” this report Describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Industry Scope, competition landscape and growth opportunities from 2019 to 2023. The report also presents the market Research Primary, secondary or History data for studies, scope of the product and Key Players briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Product Types, Size, Status, Sales, Current or Upcoming Trend, Future Opportunities by Application, Key companies, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast Scenario.

Middle East and Africa advanced visualization (AV) market

Advanced visualization (AV) systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. These help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus, leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. It is widely utilized in most pathological laboratories as well. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure. The Middle East and Africa AV market is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.47% during 2018-2023.

The market is divided into three primary segments based on the types of product, solution and imaging modality.

Based on the types of product, the market is segmented into hardware and software, services.

Based on solution, the market is seperated into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is classified into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), computer tomography (CT), ultrasound and x-ray.

On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key growth factors

The middle class or upper-middle class population have shown a significant rise in countries like Nigeria, Ethiopia, etc. which can give a boost to the industry. The rate of illness and mortality due to the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases etc. in the MEA region is increasing. With increasing population, people will demand more efficient and early diagnostic and detection methods, which will drive the advanced visualization market.

Threats and key players

Political unrest in the different regions of MEA hinders market development due to low penetrability in these regions. Countries such as Ghana, Congo, Egypt, etc. pose political risks to multinational companies (MNCs) trying to venture into the market. In Africa, approx. 40% of the population is poverty-stricken according to World Bank definition. Under such circumstances, affordability of AV systems in hospitals becomes difficult as people cannot afford the treatment with the systems being extremely expensive.

The key competitors in the Middle East and Africa AV market are Toshiba, Ziosoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Afga-Gevaert, Conmed and others.

