Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market to 2027 – Lead by Ashtead Technology, General Electric, Intertek Group, Mistras Group, Nikon Metrology NV, Olympus Corporation, SGS SA and Sonatest

The Insight Partners syndicated research service provides complete solution to the client requirements through their experienced analyst team. Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discuss drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. The analysis also cover the complete spectrum of the research topic to help our clients meeting their business objective.

A non-destructive testing equipment is used for evaluation as well as inspection of several properties of components, materials and assemblies. The equipment do not change, or damage to the material that are exposed to evaluation. Further, they are deployed to analyze the properties of materials as well as constructions with regard to ductility, impact resistance, ultimate tensile strength, fracture toughness, as well as fatigue strength.

Key factors driving the growth of non-destructive testing equipment market includes stringent safety regulations regarding quality control, reliable performance and safety of machines in the end-use industries. Further, emphasis on enhancing the quality as well as durability of the materials is another significant factor bolstering the growth of non-destructive testing equipment market.

Moreover, advancements in robotics, electronics and automation, as well as, development of convenient software have resulted in high adoption of these equipment among end-users. Additionally, the incorporation of non-destructive testing equipment facilitates reduction in maintenance and repair costs thus, fueling the growth of non-destructive testing equipment market.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003713

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Ashtead Technology Inc.

2. General Electric

3. Intertek Group PLC

4. Mistras Group Inc.

5. Nikon Metrology NV

6. Olympus Corporation

7. SGS SA

8. Sonatest Ltd

9. Yxlon International GmbH

10. Zetec Inc.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is segmented on the basis of method, technique and industry. Based on the method, the market is segmented into ultrasonic, radiography, visual inspection, magnetic particle testing & electromagnetic testing, eddy-current, liquid penetrant and others. On the basis of the technique, the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market is classified into volumetric examination, surface examination and others. Further, by industry, the market is segmented into oil & gas, automotive & transportation, energy & power, aerospace & defense, infrastructure and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The Non-Destructive Testing Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003713

What our report offers:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Non-Destructive Testing Equipment Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Non-Destructive Testing Equipment, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]