North America HealthCare BPO Market Growing Demand with Leading Player SWOT Analysis

By Component (Payer Services, Provider Services, Pharmaceutical Services), End User (Hospital, Dental Clinics, Public Services, Life Sciences Companies, Medical Devices Companies, Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition

Healthcare business process outsourcing (Healthcare BPO) is a specialist process vendor or technology, which manages the critical and non-critical enterprise and application of an organization. Healthcare BPO services are distinguished are based on the payers and providers.

The payers services include in managing the product development, business acquisitions, provides management, member management, care management, claim management services. The healthcare business process services for the providers and payers enhances the efficiencies, reduces cost, increases outcomes, reduces risk, deliver competitive services and cost effective.

Healthcare outsourcing is an important part of the organization to reduce the cost by providing efficient healthcare services. The healthcare BPO services help vendors to minimize the administrative cost, minimizes the cost in delivering the healthcare, electronic medical records management, consumer engagement and clinical transformation. Also, the healthcare outsourcing helps and minimizes the error occurs in the medical billing, enable access to specialist, minimizes staff training cost.

Complete report [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26758

Market Segmentation

North America healthcare BPO market is segmented into three notable segments such as component, end user and geography.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into payer services, provider services and pharmaceutical services. The payer segment is further segmented into integrated front end and back office operations, provider management, billing and accounts management, human resource management, claims management, customer relationship management, operational/administrative management, product development and care management. The provider segment is further segmented into medical billing, medical coding, medical transcription, finance and accounts, patient enrolment and strategic planning, device monitoring, revenue cycle management. The pharmaceutical services segment is further segmented as manufacturing outsourcing, pharmacovigilance services, clinical data management, research and development, non-clinical services, sales and marketing, supply chain management and logistics, other non-clinical functions and others. In 2019, provider services segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, public services, life sciences companies, medical devices companies, pharmacy benefit managers and others. In 2019, hospital segment is growing at the highest CAGR and expected to reach USD in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Players

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are

> ACCENTURE

> COGNIZANT

> GEBBS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

> UNITED HEALTH GROUP

> FIRSTSOURCE

> CHARLES RIVER

> GENPACT

> INVENSIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD

> HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

> IQVIA

> WNS (HOLDINGS) LTD

> PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, LLC.

> PAREXEL

> CATALENT, INC

> LONZA

> COVANCE INC.

> SUTHERLAND GLOBAL, INC.

> PREMIER BPO, INC.

> HGS LTD.

> BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26758

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION 12

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 12

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 12

1.3 OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE BPO MARKET 12

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 13

1.5 LIMITATIONS 13

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 14

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

2.1 MARKETS COVERED 16

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 17

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 18

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 19

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 22

2.7 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 23

2.8 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 24

2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING 25

2.10 SERVICE LIFELINE CURVE 25

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES 26

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS 26

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 27

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 29

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 31

5.1 DRIVERS 33

5.1.1 REGULATORY CHANGES IN THE U.S. 33

5.1.2 PRESSURE TO REDUCE RISING HEALTHCARE COSTS 34

5.1.3 DEMAND FOR NICHE SERVICES 35

5.2 RESTRAINTS 35

5.2.1 HIDDEN COSTS OF OUTSOURCING 35

5.2.2 FEAR OF LOSING VISIBILITY AND CONTROL OVER THE BUSINESS PROCESS 36

5.3 OPPORTUNITIES 36

5.3.1 SHIFT TO ICD-10 CODING STANDARDS AND UPCOMING ICD-11 36

5.3.2 BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE 37

5.4 CHALLENGE 38

5.4.1 DEARTH OF SKILLED WORKFORCE 38

Continued…

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=26758

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]