Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Skincare Sector 2019: Analysis of Opportunities Offered by High growth Economies

The Asia Pacific skincare sector, accounting for 57.5% share of the global market, was valued at US$66,726.1 million in 2017. Of the five categories, facial care held the largest share, accounting for 91.6% of total value sales in 2017, while body care, the second largest category, held a value share of 4.6%. Hypermarkets & supermarkets accounted for 29.9% of total value sales of skincare products in Asia Pacific.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the region’s Skincare sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top brands, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.

Scope

– This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the skincare sector in the region. It includes analysis on the following:

– Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions

– Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of skincare categories across the key countries in the region.

– High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of top 4 high potential countries in the region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure

– Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of high potential countries covering value growth during 2017-2022, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

– Brand analysis: Provides an overview of leading brands in the region, besides analyzing the growth of Private Label products in the region.

– Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for hot drinks across the key countries in the region, in 2017. It covers these distribution channels – hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, health & beauty stores, dollar stores, which include variety stores & general merchandisers and others, which includes cash & carries & warehouse clubs and others.

– Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2017) and growth analysis (during 2012-2022) for various packaging materials, container, closure, and outer types based on the volume sales (units) of skincare.

Reasons to buy

– Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis , that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances

– The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion

– To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

