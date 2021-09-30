Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) Materials 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.71% and Forecast to 2022

OLED are made of organic (carbon-based) materials that emit light when the electricity is applied to them. OLEDs are used for lighting and displays. OLEDs are used in the mass production of active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panels, including the red, green, and blue (RGB) light-emitting materials. The materials of the common layers include hole transport layer (HTL), electron transport layer (ETL), and a capping layer (CPL), along with other functional materials.

The analysts forecast the global OLED materials market to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global OLED materials market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1236470-global-organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-market-2017-2021

The report, Global OLED Materials Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• DuPont

• Merck

• Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronics Materials

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Universal Display

Other prominent vendors

• Doosan

• The Dow Chemical Company

• DUKSAN Hi-Metal

• Hodagaya Chemical

• Idemitsu Kosan

• Konica Minolta

• LG Chem

Market driver

• Increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Issues related to OLED material development and printing technology.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Increased adoption in automotive sector.

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1236470-global-organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

• Introduction

• Mechanism of OLED display units

• Advantages of OLEDs

• Limitations of OLEDs

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by material

• Market overview

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/430811354/organic-light-emitting-diode-oled-materials-2018-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-5-71-and-forecast-to-2022

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation

• APAC

• Americas

• EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• South Korea

• Taiwan

• Japan

PART 09: Market drivers

• Increasing adoption of OLED in smartphones

• High adoption in TVs and gaming devices

• Growth of wireless devices

• Growing demand for OLED panels

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Issues related to OLED material development and printing technology

• Vulnerability to water damage

• Limited life span of materials

• Production cost of AMOLEDs

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Increased adoption in automotive sector

• Increase in number of fabs

• Increasing penetration of IoT

• Increase in R&D spending

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• DuPont

• Merck

• Samsung SDI Chemicals and Electronic Materials

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Universal Display

..…..Continued