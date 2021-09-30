Photomedicine Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2022 – Abbott Laboratories, Alma Lasers, Angiodynamics, Biolitec Ag, Colorado Skin And Vein

The report on “Photomedicine Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Photomedicine is a branch of science that involves the study of light and its application in various healthcare related fields such as dermatology and ophthalmology. In this technology, the disease can be detected and treated by exposing that damaged area to light with specific wavelengths. Phototherapy using different light sources such as polychromatic polarized light and full spectrum light is used in the treatment of various skin and eye diseases. As photomedicine procedures are effective and minimally invasive, there is a rise in adoption rate of photomedicine devices. Moreover, they are increasingly being used for aesthetic procedures such as tattoo and unwanted hair removal.

Abbott Laboratories, Alma Lasers Ltd., Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec Ag, Colorado Skin And Vein, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lumenis Ltd., Photomedex, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Thor Photomedicine Ltd., Qbmi Photomedicine, The Spectranetics Corporation, Iridex Corporation, Solarc Systems, Inc., Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems.

The Photomedicine Market Is Expected To Witness A Significant Growth During The Forecast Period. The Growth Can Be Attributed To The Increase In The Number Of Aesthetic Procedures And Increase In The Awareness About Photomedicine. The Rise In The Number Of People Suffering From Skin Problems Such As Neonatal Jaundice, Psoriasis, And Acne; And Eye Diseases Such As Glaucoma And Cataracts Can Help Boost The Market Growth. However, The Product Safety Issues And Competition From Alternative Treatment Methods Such As Acupuncture And Conductive Keratoplasty Can Hinder The Market Growth.

