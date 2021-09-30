Polymer Dispersion Market Insights, Volume, Growth Potential, Top Competitors, Industry Share, Size by Forecast 2023

Polymer Dispersion Market Overview:

Polymer dispersions are water-borne emulsion polymers with colloidal particles in a stabilized state, the most widely known being latex. Polymer dispersions are primarily employed to provide protection from water, water vapor, grease, and other substances. Polymer dispersions are used in various application such as inks, adhesives, paints, coatings, papers, and sealants. The type of polymer dispersion to be used is selected based on the particle size and presence of solid content.

Polymer Dispersion Market Key Players Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global polymer dispersion market are,

BASF SE (Germany)

Arkema (France)

DIC Corporation (Japan)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC (US)

Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia)

Omnova Solutions (US)

Wacker Chemie AG (US)

Trinseo SA (US)

The Dow Chemicals Company (US)

Asian Paints Ltd (India)

Celanese Corporation (US)

Cytec Industries Inc. (US)

Financiera Maderera SA (Spain)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6375

Polymer Dispersion Market Regional Analysis:

By region, the polymer dispersion market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of industries in emerging economies such as India and China. Population growth coupled with a rise in residential and commercial construction is expected to further boost the demand for polymer dispersions in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 due to increasing demand in the transportation sector, especially, in the automotive and aviation industries. The European market for polymer dispersions is expected to grow as a result of stringent government regulations on high VOC dispersions. The market in Latin America is expected to show steep growth during the forecast period with increasing investments in the automotive and construction industries. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to expanding end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, and packaging in the region.

Polymer Dispersion Market Segmentation:

The global polymer dispersion market has been segmented by resin type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of resin type, the market has been segmented into polyurethane, acrylic, styrene butadiene, and vinyl, the polyurethane segment accounted for the largest share of the polymer dispersion market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. Polyurethane dispersion has gained importance due to its versatility and superior properties such as abrasion resistance and low temperature flexibility. It is used as coating material for metals, wood, rubber, textiles, plastics, and other miscellaneous high-performance substrates, which is likely to fuel product demand during the forecast period.

Acrylic dispersion is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the global polymer dispersion market during the forecast period due to the increasing use of these dispersions in the manufacturing of water-based decorative and protective coatings. Acrylic dispersions are also more cost-effective than other resins.

Polymer Dispersion Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Market Dynamics of Global Polymer Dispersion Market

Polymer Dispersion Market Table of Content to be Continue…….,

Polymer Dispersion Market List of Table:

Table 1 Global Polymer Dispersion Market, By Region, 2016−2023

Table 2 North America: Polymer Dispersion Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 3 Europe: Polymer Dispersion Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Polymer Dispersion Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Polymer Dispersion Market, By Country, 2016−2023

Polymer Dispersion Market List of Table to be Continue…….,

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]