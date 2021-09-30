Portugal: Country Intelligence Report 2019

“Portugal: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Portugal today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, and mobile segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

MEO

Vodafone Portugal

NOS

Lycamobile

NOWO

Telecom service revenue growth in Portugal through 2018-2023 will be mainly driven by the mobile data and fixed broadband services segments. Fixed broadband will be the largest revenue-contributing segment until 2023. Whereas, mobile data will be fastest growing segment over 2018-2023. Growth will be driven by increasing adoption of LTE/LTE-A services. Operator focus on expanding 4G LTE/LTE-A networks and FTTH services will boost mobile and fixed broadband markets, respectively. 5G development, IoT/M2M opportunities and the government’s Agenda Portugal Digital Strategy will all provide ample opportunities for vendors and investors over the forecast period.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Portugal.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

– Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– The overall telecom service revenue in Portugal will grow at a CAGR of 1.0% in euro (1.1% CAGR in US$) over 2018-2023.

– Mobile revenue will account for 43.3% of total telecom service revenue by year-end 2023, driven by continued rise in adoption of LTE/LTE-A services and 5G network development.

– 4G will remain the most adopted mobile technology across the forecast period, and will account for approximately 72.3% of total mobile subscriptions by 2023.

– MEO leads Portugal’s mobile market in terms of mobile subscriptions in 2018, followed by NOS, Vodafone Portugal, Lycamobile, and NOWO, among others. While, NOS leads the fixed voice and broadband segments. To stay competitive in the market, operators looks to enhance and expand their 4G/LTE networks, while engaging in 5G service development. Operators also focuses on adding new subscriptions through attractive fixed mobile convergent offers, M2M/IoT, and fiber deployment.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Portugal’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Portugal’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Portugal’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Portugal.

