Remittance Market Future Growth and Business Opportunities 2023- Bank of America, Societe Generale, Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, Mizuho, Bank of China, Citigroup, Lloyds Bank

Remittance is referred to as the money sent by immigrants to their families residing in their native countries. Remittance market plays a vital role in the economic growth and livelihoods of people across the world. Remittance inflows in developing countries make a notable share in their GDPs. The market is completely dependent on the migrated population living across the world. From a macroeconomic perspective, remittances can boost aggregate demand and thereby spurring the GDP as well as economic growth. However, research indicates that remittances may also have adverse macroeconomic impact by increasing income inequality and reducing labor supply among recipients.

The growth of the global remittance market is driven by rapid increase in the international migrant population. In addition, high economic growth, increase in urbanization, and rise in employment population propel the growth of the market. However, stringent regulatory compliances limit the growth of the market. Advancement in technology, impact of remittance on education, continuous expansion of existing payment system infrastructure for remittance are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market.

Major Leading Players:

Bank of America, Societe Generale, Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe, Mizuho, Bank of China, Citigroup, Lloyds Bank, Wells Fargo, BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, The Royal bank of Scotland, United Credit, JPMorgan Chase, Agricultural Bank of China, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, China Development Bank, Barclays, UBS, HSBC, China Construction Bank

Remittance market is expected to grow in future due to increasing international migration population, decreasing remittance costs, increasing disposable income, improving economic growth, growing refugees population and growing urbanization. Key trends of this market include increasing growing trend of mobile payments and number of money sending options. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including government regulations and de-risking practices.

Most important types of Remittance products covered in this report are:

Bank Money Transfer Services

Money Transfer App

Others

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Remittance market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Remittance Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Remittance Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Remittance.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Remittance.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Remittance by Regions (2013-2018).

Chapter 6: Remittance Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2013-2018).

Chapter 7: Remittance Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Remittance.

Chapter 9: Remittance Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2018-2023).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2018-2023).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

