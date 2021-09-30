Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Projected to Reach $10,828 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The report on “Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Diabetes is a clinical condition where the glucose level in the blood increases due to inability of the pancreas to produce insulin. Glucose monitoring is one of the essential steps toward diabetes management. Monitoring of blood glucose helps patients decide the amount of food intake, dosage of insulin, as well as type of physical exercise required for the day. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) is modern diabetes management procedure, which involves the use of blood glucose meters to check glucose levels and provide an accurate measure of capillary glucose concentrations. SMBG technology uses test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters to achieve better long-term glycemic control.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, PHC Holdings Corporation, Sanofi, Terumo Corporation, Trividia Health, Inc., ARKRAY USA, Nova Biomedical, Bionime Corporation, Sinocare, Inc., All Medicus Co., Ltd.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market was valued at $7,768 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,828 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025. Factors such as rise in prevalence of diabetes caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle significantly drive the growth of the global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, rise in obese population, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster & safer diagnosis as well as treatment of diabetes further boosts the market growth. However, blood glucose monitoring devices provide the glucose level reading as a range and do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood. Moreover, high cost of blood glucose measuring devices hinders the market growth. Conversely, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market players.

The global self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Depending on product, the market is divided into test strips, lancets, and blood glucose meters. By application, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is categorized into type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes. Based on end user, the market is classified into hospitals home settings, and diagnostic centers. Based on region, the self-monitoring blood glucose devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Size

2.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Breakdown Data by End User

