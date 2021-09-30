Semiconductor Equipments Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the global Semiconductor Equipments market status and forecast, categorizes the global Semiconductor Equipments market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Applied Materials

ASML

Tokyo Electron

KLA-Tencor

Lam Research

DAINIPPON SCREEN

Nikon Precision

Advantest

Hitachi High-Technologies

ASM International

Teradyne

ASM PACIFIC

Kulicke & Soffa

AMEC

Sevenstar Electronics

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Etching Equipment

Thin Film Deposition Equipment

Lithography Equipment

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment

Compound Semiconductor Equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mobile Phone

Computer

Solar Panel

Others

