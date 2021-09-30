Success Case Study: Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette Market 2019-Fruit theme has helped to differentiate this product in the competitive cosmetics space

“Success Case Study: Too Faced Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Palette”, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of the brand. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products.

Too Faced

Moschino

Sephora

Taste Beauty

Hourglass

Kylie Cosmetics

Estee Lauder

Combining high-performance claims with an indulgent product image helps beauty brands stand out in the saturated make-up market. A consistently created “gourmand” character that incorporates look, scent, and ingredients reflecting the same food-inspired theme is an original way to attract consumers looking for modern beauty products with an enjoyable feel.

– The palette reflects a hybrid trend that sees manufacturers attempt to infuse make-up with benefits typically offered by skincare products, in order to create a high-performance and quality perception. The functionality-related benefits strengthen the indulgent positioning that helped the Sweet Peach palette achieve a “cult” status.

– Consumers’ longing for childhood and carefree lifestyles inspire make-up launches that seem more like toys than functional beauty products. These, however, can be still positioned as upscale and carry a premium price tag, transforming them into collectible gadgets that enable the owner to enhance their status or “self-brand”.

– By preceding its product launches with extensive social media ad beauty blogger campaigns, Too Faced fuels initial sales of limited-edition products that are likely to sell out. This contributes to the amount of its media coverage (especially online) and hype, creating a feel of curiosity mixed with anticipation for a re-release.

