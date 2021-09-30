Success Case Study: Zagorka Retro Market 2019: By, Heineken, Zagorka, Carlsberg Bulgaria, Pilsner Urquell

“Success Case Study: Zagorka Retro“, is part of GlobalData’s Successes and Failures research. It examines the details of and reasons behind the success of an unpasteurized beer launched in Bulgaria. It delivers the critical “what?”, “why?”, and “so what?” analysis to teach you crucial lessons that increase your chances of launching successful products as well as avoiding risk.

Bulgarians prefer local to imported beers, most often opting for traditional flavors in alcohol. Reinforced by a trend for authentic products, this situation made the launch of Zagorka Retro in 2015 highly relevant. Unpasteurized beer is popular in Eastern Europe while, in the Western world, this type of lager is gradually becoming a rival to craft beer.

– Made with local ingredients, Zagorka Retro is marketed as being fresh and is presented in a retro refill bottle.

– Unpasteurized beer is seen as authentic in Eastern Europe, where it has great potential to respond to a trend for retro products, perceived to be of better quality.

– Marketing efforts were in tune with the right consumer groups, presenting the beer as nostalgic yet funky.

