Targeting Pods Market – Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecast

Global Targeting Pods Market by Type (FLIR & Laser Designator, Laser Spot Tracker), Component (FLIR Sensor, CCD Camera, MMS, ECU, HD TV, Video Datalink), Platform (Combat Aircraft, Helicopters, UAV), Fit (OEM Fit, Upgrade) & Region–Global Forecast till 2023

Global targeting pods market is estimated to witness approximately 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2023

Market Scenario:

Targeting pods are electronic devices used by ground-attack aircraft for identifying targets and guiding Precision-Guided Munitions (PGM), such as laser-guided bombs, to those targets. This will benefit the air-to-ground attacks in autonomous or cooperative mode, using integrated laser spot tracker. The increased need for futuristic technologies, such as infrared technologies, thermally cooled infrared devices, and forward-looking infrared technology, will enable the manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to the market players. The factors driving the growth of the global targeting pods market are increasing military aircraft procurement and upgrades of existing aircraft across the world.

The increasing military aircraft procurement by various countries has led to an increase in the demand for aircraft payload-based targeting system, which are targeting pods, for capability enhancement in precision targeting. Therefore, significant investment has been made on the development of the targeting pods design, which would witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. However, major restraint of the market is the technical constraints of manufacturing targeting pods. To overcome the manufacturing issues, the Russian Air Force made a breakthrough in manufacturing piezoelectric ceramic film strips, leading to a breakthrough in building targeting pods.

The increased need for futuristic technologies, such as infrared technologies, thermally cooled infrared devices, and forward-looking infrared technology, will enable the manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities for the market players. The factors responsible for the growth of the globally targeting pods market are the increasing military aircraft procurement and upgrades of existing aircraft across the world.

Segmentation:

By Type

FLIR & Laser Designator

Laser Spot Tracker

By Component

FLIR Sensor

CCD Camera

MMS

ECU

HD TV

Video Datalink

By Platform

Combat Aircraft

Helicopters

A.V.

By Fit

OEM Fit

Upgrade

By Region

America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players:

The key players in the global targeting pods market are Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Aselsan (Turkey), Thales Group (France), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Northrop Grumman (U.S.), L-3 Technologies (U.S.), Ultra Electronics (U.K), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), MOOG Inc. (U.S.), Flir Systems (U.S.), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), and Qioptik (Paris)

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Targeting Pods Market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Targeting Pods market by its type, component, platform, fit, and region.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In the European region, the increased spending on advanced airborne targeting systems by countries such as the U.K, France, and Russia and the upgrade and procurement of targeting pod-based aircraft. In the Asia Pacific region, there is an increasing need for national security and increased defense budgets of developing countries, which will boost the targeting pods market during the forecast period. Meanwhile, Northrop Grumman was awarded a contract worth USD 116 million by the U.S. military to modernize the latter’s advanced targeting systems. These upgrades would improve the range and resolution capabilities of targeting pods. Similarly, Ultra Electronic Holdings Plc signed a contract with the U.K. Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to provide airborne laser targeting pods.

