TB Diagnostic Market In Market Trends, Segmentation, Analysis Free Sample Report Forecast Report | QY Research Group – 2025

TB is an infectious bacterial disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It is communicable and can be transmitted from one person to another. TB is one of the world’s deadliest communicable diseases. In 2013, there were 9 million new TB cases and 1.5 million TB deaths, out of which 1.1 million among HIV-negative people and 0.4 million among HIV-positive people.

The tuberculosis diagnostics kit has undergone tremendous technological advancement to give better accuracy, quick results, and available at low cost. For the purpose of this study, the global tuberculosis diagnostics market is segmented into test types which includes radiographic methods, laboratory methods, nucleic acid testing, phage assay, cytokine detection test, detection of drug resistance, and Mantoux test.

In base year 2017, laboratory methods are leading the types segment due to rising prevalence of tuberculosis, easy collection of specimen sample and available at low cost. Nucleic acid testing, cytokine detection test segment is anticipated to register faster growth in the test types segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2023, as it is providing greater accuracy and requires less incubation period for the interpretation of the results. In 2017 Asia Pacific region dominated the tuberculosis diagnostics market due to factors such as large patient pool suffering with tuberculosis, government and non-government initiatives to eradicate tuberculosis and high disposable income in these regions.

This report focuses on the global TB Diagnostic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the TB Diagnostic development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott Laboratories

Alere

Becton Dickinson and Company

bioMrieux

Cepheid

F. Hoffman La Roche

Hain Lifescience

Hologic Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Radiographic Method

Diagnostic Laboratory Methods

Nucleic Acid Testing

Phage Assay

Detection of Latent Infection

Cytokine Detection Assay

Detection of Drug Resistance

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Radiographic Method

1.4.3 Diagnostic Laboratory Methods

1.4.4 Nucleic Acid Testing

1.4.5 Phage Assay

1.4.6 Detection of Latent Infection

1.4.7 Cytokine Detection Assay

1.4.8 Detection of Drug Resistance

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size

2.2 TB Diagnostic Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 TB Diagnostic Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 TB Diagnostic Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global TB Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global TB Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global TB Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 TB Diagnostic Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players TB Diagnostic Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into TB Diagnostic Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global TB Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

12.1.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

12.2 Alere

12.2.1 Alere Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

12.2.4 Alere Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Alere Recent Development

12.3 Becton Dickinson and Company

12.3.1 Becton Dickinson and Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

12.3.4 Becton Dickinson and Company Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Becton Dickinson and Company Recent Development

12.4 bioMrieux

12.4.1 bioMrieux Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

12.4.4 bioMrieux Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 bioMrieux Recent Development

12.5 Cepheid

12.5.1 Cepheid Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

12.5.4 Cepheid Revenue in TB Diagnostic Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Cepheid Recent Development

12.6 F. Hoffman La Roche

12.6.1 F. Hoffman La Roche Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 TB Diagnostic Introduction

Continued …

