Temporary Power Industry Dynamics, Segment Analysis and CAGR Growth Analysis Research Report to 2026

The global temporary power market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to 2026 according to a new report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Temporary Power Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Fuel Type (Gas, Diesel, Others); By Power Rating (Less than 80 kW, 81 to 280 kW, More than 280 kW); By End-User (Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Utilities, Oil and Gas, Mining, Others) and By Region: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides insights on the current market scenario and the future prospects. In 2018, the utilities end-user segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Temporary power systems are installed in order to prevent loss that might happen from the sudden loss of conventional power supply. Temporary power systems are used in places like ships, submarines, telecommunication equipment, laboratories, and hospitals. Temporary power supply comes in handy at times when main power is lost due to grid failure, blackout, weather conditions. In places like ships and airplanes temporary power system work as the main source of power which is replaced or charged time to time.

The increasing demand for power coupled with growing instances of blackouts and power outages has boosted the adoption of temporary power solutions. The growth in construction activities and infrastructure development, and lack of power infrastructure in developing countries further supports the growth of the temporary power market. Additionally, increasing number of sports and corporate events, along with rising demand from hospitals, mining, and construction sites would boost the market growth during the forecast period. Other factors supporting market growth include increasing demand from developing economies, reducing cost of power generation, and technological advancements. Increasing adoption of data centers, growth in construction activities, and rapid urbanization further boost the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the market report include Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Ashtead Group PLC, Speedy Hire PLC, Caterpillar, Inc, Atlas Copco CB, Smart Energy Solutions, Cummins, Inc, Aggreko PLC, Diamond Environmental Services, LLC, and Kohler Co., Inc among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global temporary power industry in 2018 owing to increasing power demand from healthcare, utilities, and industrial sectors in the region. U.S. accounted for the highest share in the U.S. temporary power market owing to growth in construction and infrastructure development. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for power supply from manufacturing sectors, and low rate of electrification have increased the demand for temporary power solutions in the region. Poor grid infrastructure, and increase in number of planned events further supports the temporary power market growth in Asia-Pacific

Polaris Market Research has segmented the temporary power market on the basis of product fuel type, power rating, end user and region:

Temporary Power Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Gas

Diesel

Others

Temporary Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Less than 80 kW

81 to 280 kW

More than 280 kW

Temporary Power End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Utilities

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

