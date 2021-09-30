The Baby Food Sector in the Philippines, 2019 Analysis, Growth rate and Regional Market Performance

“The Baby Food Sector in the Philippines, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Philippines market.

The number of babies and infants aged 0-3 has fallen by 6.5% since 2012, but still remained at the high level of almost five million in 2018. While the majority of the population cannot afford commercially prepared baby food, with traditional weaning foods largely used instead. The sector rose by 14.4% in value during 2012-2018, to ?54.6 billion (US$1 billion). This is equivalent to a fall of 4% in real terms. Nestlé (including Wyeth) and Mead Johnson manufacture baby milks in the Philippines, mostly using imported raw materials. As a result, imports are relatively low. Milks are by far the largest category, accounting for 87.6% of value sales in 2018, compared with 88.3% in 2012. The share of cereals has risen from 11.5% in 2012 to 12%, while the share of wet meals and other baby foods has remained tiny, at only around 0.3%.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2992204

Top Companies Mentioned:

Nestlé Philippines Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition (Philippines) Inc.

Abbott Philippines

Other Manufacturers

What else does this report offer?

– Consumption data based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing work and our in-house expertise to offer extensive data about the trends and dynamics affecting the industry.

– Detailed profile of the companies operating and new companies considering entry in the industry along with their key focus product sectors.

– Market profile of the various product sectors with the key features & developments, segmentation, per capita trends and the various manufacturers & brands.

– Overview of baby food retailing with a mention of the major retailers in the country along with the distribution channel.

– Future projections considering various trends which are likely to affect the industry.

Scope

– Consumption per baby aged 0-3 years increased by only 5%, reaching 12.5kg in 2018, while overall volume sales experienced a 2% decline.

– The share of cereals has risen from 11.5% in 2012 to 12%, while the share of wet meals and other baby foods has remained tiny, at only around 0.3%.

– Demand for meals and finger foods are largely confined to a small proportion of the middle class.

– In 2017, exports of milks & cereals were valued at US$57 million, equivalent to 18,315 tons. The major destination for milks was Malaysia. Imports and exports of other baby food are negligible.

– Multinationals dominate the market. In 2018, Nestlé (including Wyeth) and Mead Johnson together accounted for 87.5% of value sales, as a result of their strength in the milks category.

– The baby food market is forecast to grow by 38% from 2018 to 2024, to reach a retail value of ?75.6 billion. This will be fueled by an increase in per capita consumption, due to higher living standards and disposable income.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2992204

Reasons to buy

– Evaluate important changes in consumer behavior and identify profitable markets and areas for product innovation.

– Analyse current and forecast behavior trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit.

– Detailed understanding of consumption by individual product categories in order to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Investigates which categories are performing the best and how this is changing market dynamics.

Major Point From Table of Contents

Introduction

Executive Summary

Definitions

Background to the Market

Birth: Live Birth Rates

Birth: Live Births by Region

Births: Measures to Restrict the Birth Rate

The Consumer

Socio-demographic Trends

Working Women

Regulations

Breastfeeding Trends

Sector Overview

Sector Overview

Manufacturers Shares

Category Analysis

Baby Milks

Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/the-baby-food-sector-in-the-philippines-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]