Whiskey Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast And Value Chain-2022

Market Scenario

Looking at the current trend of throwing parties for every big or small occasion, one thing is for sure and that is that the Global Whiskey Market has a pretty bright and prosperous future ahead. During the forecast period of 2017-2027, the market is expected to generate a revenue of around USD 8 billion. Whereas, in terms of CAGR the market will tread forward at the rate of 5%.

The success and development of this market is a result of the cumulative efforts of a number of growth factors. One of the major ones happens to be the upsurge in the demand for premium whiskey. People all over the world want access to some of the best whiskey brands in the world and this fact is working wonder for the market.

Another aspect that positively impacts this market is the growing popularity of this drink amongst all age groups. Once individuals cross the legal age to start consuming alcoholic beverages, their taste buds takes them over to whiskey owing to unique flavor and texture. Thus, ultimately the market gets benefitted by it.

Market Players & Growth Strategies

Some of the most renowned and longstanding players of this market can be listed as

Pernod Ricard

Heaven Hill Distillers

Constellation Brands

Beam Suntory and Bacardi

The major strategies used by these brands to stay ahead of the competition are acquisition and strategic expansion.

Intended Audience:

Whiskey Manufacturers

Alcoholic Beverage Manufacturers

Hotel Industry

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, Importers and Exporters

Market Segmentation

The worldwide whiskey market has been divided into five equal portions. They can be listed as processes, sources, geographies, types and origin.

On the basis of processes, the market is bifurcated into column still distillation and pot still distillation.

When it comes to sources, the industry is trifurcated into blended, malt and grain.

Geographically, the market spans across various regions of the world like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

On account of types, the industry is separated into scotch, bourbon/rye and cask finish.

Lastly, based on origin this market is fragmented into Japanese, U.S., Canadian and Irish.

Industry Trends

The Global Whiskey Market is ruled by several growth trends that put in their share of effort to drive the market’s success. Some of the major ones are listed as below: