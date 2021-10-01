Aircraft Lighting Market to 2025 – Key Players Cobham, Zodiac Aerospace, STG Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics, Oxley Group, United Technologies, Bruce Aerospace

The global aircraft lighting market is anticipated accounted to US$ 2.21 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3.03 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by three major factors, such as rising demand for energy efficient aircraft lights and noteworthy increase in aircraft deliveries.

The global aircraft lighting market is experiencing a decent growth with regards to the investments, trials being carried out and deployment for future in the current scenario. The market for aircraft lighting consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced technologies and products to their customers. The aircraft manufacturers on the other hand, are procuring the advanced technologies from the aircraft component manufacturers to deliver aircrafts integrated with enhanced technologies. This factor is helping the market for aircraft lighting to surge over the period. Moreover, the increase in defense budgets in developing countries as well as developed regions, is facilitating the military forces to procure increased numbers of advanced technology aircrafts as well as aircraft components including different lighting solutions. This factor is helping in proliferation of aircraft lighting market in the current scenario.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

1. Honeywell International Inc.

2. Cobham Plc.

3. Zodiac Aerospace

4. STG Aerospace

5. Rockwell Collins

6. Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

7. Astronics Corporation

8. Oxley Group

9. United Technologies Corporation

10. Bruce Aerospace

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest aircraft lighting market share.

Based on system type, the aircraft cabin lights segment is projected to dominate the aircraft lighting market.

LED lights segment held the largest market share by technology.

Interior segment dominated the market by light type.

Based on fit type, line fit dominated the market.

Fixed wing aircraft held the largest market share by aircraft type.

Based on end user, commercial segment dominated the market.

The most prominent region in the current market scenario stands for Asia Pacific owing to the rapid procurement of aircraft by the commercial airlines and defense forces. The market for aircraft lighting is foreseen to witness an expeditionary growth in Asia Pacific region, pertaining to the huge demand for modification or retrofitting of advanced lighting solutions. Asia Pacific is followed by Middle East and Africa region, with the second largest market share in the global aircraft lighting market. Globally recognized and large number of commercial aircraft fleet, Emirates, followed by Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways and Saudi Arabian Airlines invest significant amounts in procurement of newer aircrafts and also in modification of their existing fleet. The airlines constantly focuses on enhancing customer experience, thereby, retrofitting the aircrafts with advanced lighting systems is one of the major trends prevailing in the region.

