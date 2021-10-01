App Analytics Market Growth, Trends, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
According to a recent report titled, “App Analytics Market by Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global app analytics market was valued at $920 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.
Increasing inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in smartphone penetration in developing economies, surge in number of mobile & web apps and rise in investment in analytics technology, majorly supplement the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data is expected to hamper the market growth.
The Major players reported in the market include:
Adobe
Appsee
IBM Corporation
Countly
Mixpanel
Localytics
App Annie
Appdynamics
Appsflyer
Clevertap
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the App Analytics market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2018-2025 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Component
Software
Service
By Type
Mobile App Analytics
Web App Analytics
By Deployment Mode
On premise
Cloud
By Application
Marketing Analytics
Performance Analytics
In-App Analytics
Revenue Analytics
Others
By Industry Vertical
Gaming
Entertainment
Social Media
IT & Telecom
Health & Fitness
Travel & Hospitality
Retail & E-Commerce
Education & Learning
BFSI
Others
BY GEOGRAPHY
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
