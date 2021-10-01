Automotive E-Commerce Market 2019 Development Trend, Segmentation and Industry Forecasts to 2025
This report provides in depth study of “Automotive E-Commerce Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive E-Commerce Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The global E-commerce industry is in a state of expansion with consolidation. More consumers are buying digitally, and worldwide retail E-commerce sales are rising. At the same time, the major international players such as Amazon and Alibaba are widening their reach by buying up smaller local platforms, especially in flourishing e-commerce markets.
The automotive e-commerce market is driven by numerous factors such as aging vehicle fleet, growth of global e-commerce industry, and digitization of channels and interfaces. Factors such as higher price transparency, and greater diversity of parts also support its growth. Rise in internet penetration, per capita income of the consumers, and the number of online shoppers also add to the growth.
In 2018, the global Automotive E-Commerce market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive E-Commerce status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive E-Commerce development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
eBay
Taobao
Tmall
Alibaba Group
Wal-Mart
JD
Snapdeal
Denso Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Infotainment and Multimedia
Engine Components
Tires and wheels
Interior Accessories
Electrical Product
Market segment by Application, split into
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Automotive E-Commerce Manufacturers
Automotive E-Commerce Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive E-Commerce Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
