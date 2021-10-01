Beach Hotels Market Current and Future Outlook By Global Emerging Players – ITC Limited , Four Seasons Holdings , IHG , Hyatt Hotels , Marriott International, Shangri-La Asia Limited. Wyndham Worldwide , Accor SA, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Hilton

The global beach hotels market size was estimated to be $163,296 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $201,359 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the demand for hotel industry and substantially beach hotels market.

Beach hotels are the hotels that are positioned on or nearby the seashore or are of sea-facing. Several beach resorts offer private beaches to their tourists with luxurious stay options. These are exceptionally popular among honeymoon couples and offer different activities, which include hiking and surfing, water sports, and biking with facilities, such as physical fitness spa services. Mental rejuvenation is one of the crucial benefits of beach resorts.

Major players profiled in the report are:

ITC Limited

Four Seasons Holdings INC.

IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group PLC)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Marriott International, INC.

Shangri-La Asia Limited.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

Accor SA

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Hilton Worldwide Holdings INC.

The Oberoi Group.

Inclination of travelers toward peaceful areas than the crowded places has increased the demand for beach hotels. Factors that are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period include increase in per capita income in the developing countries, rise in purchasing power of people, surge in trend to travel in vacation, and different discounts offered on online booking.

The global beach hotels market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, occupants and region. The beach hotels market on the basis of type is categorized into premium, standard, and budget. Based on service type, it is segmented into accommodation, food & beverage, and others. Based on occupants, the market is furthers segmented into solo, and group travels. Geographically, it is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the beach hotels market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Beach Hotels Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Beach Hotels Market, By Service Type

Chapter 6 Beach Hotels Market, By Occupants

Chapter 7 Beach Hotels Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

