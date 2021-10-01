Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Global Market By Capacity, Production, Price, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Supply, Strategies & Analysis Report Forecast 2025

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market – 2019

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) is an offering that allows customers to leverage cloud-based solutions to build, host and use their own blockchain apps, smart contracts and functions on the blockchain while the cloud-based service provider manages all the necessary tasks and activities to keep the infrastructure agile and operational. It is an interesting development in the blockchain ecosystem that is indirectly aiding the blockchain adoption across businesses. It is based on, and works similar to, the concept of Software As A Service (SaaS) model.

BaaS is when an external service provider sets up all the necessary “blockchain technology and infrastructure” for a customer for a fee. By paying for BaaS, a client pays the BaaS provider to set up and maintain blockchain connected nodes on their behalf. A BaaS provider handles the complex back-end for the client and their business.

In 2018, the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAP

Deloitte

Accenture

Oracle

AWS

Cognizant

Infosys

PwC

Baidu

Huawei

HPE

IBM

Capgemini

NTT Data

TCS

Mphasis

Wipro

Waves Platform

KPMG

Ey

Stratis

Consensys

L&T Infotech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tools

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

If You Have Any Special Requirements, Please Let Us Know And We Will Offer You The Report As You Want.

Major Key Points In Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Tools

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Telecom and IT

1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.7 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size

2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 Deloitte

12.3.1 Deloitte Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

12.3.4 Deloitte Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Deloitte Recent Development

12.4 Accenture

12.4.1 Accenture Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Introduction

12.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Accenture Recent Development

12.5 Oracle

12.5.1 Oracle Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

