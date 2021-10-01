Bluetooth Beacons Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Bluetooth Beacons Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Bluetooth beacons are becoming increasingly popular across industries as they are a cost effective and simple deploy model. As these beacons are supported by almost all operating systems, their demand is expected to increase. Bluetooth beacons are deployed by businesses to send content and information, which are contextually relevant, to users at specific locations. They open up the probability of connecting the online virtual world with the offline, physical world by providing context –aware information to mobile users. Bluetooth beacons devices broadcast signals and messages to smart devices under range, in the form of notifications. They basically consist of a chip and various electronic components on a small circuit board. As these devices offer a more personalized and enhanced user experience, the market for Bluetooth beacons is projected to grow at a healthy pace.

The key factor driving the industry growth is the increased number of applications powered by beacons and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) tags. Beacons are witnessing growing penetration across asset tracking and machine/equipment status observation in high volume verticals. At the same time, the markets for both existing and new applications are maturing, leading to larger roll-outs. Growing integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, point of sale (POS) devices, digital signage, and vending machines is expected to propel the industry growth over the forecast period. Apart from retail applications, beacons are also projected to become a common commodity in industrial applications.

North America has the largest penetration of organized retails, hence this region generates the majority of the revenue in the Bluetooth beacons market in the retail industry. The US being the largest market in this region, holds a market share of close to 84% in terms of the shipments of beacon devices as of 2015.

In 2018, the global Bluetooth Beacons market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Bluetooth Beacons status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bluetooth Beacons development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BlueCats

Estimote

Kontakt.io

PayPal

Gimbal

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IBeacon

Eddystone

Microsoft 10

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Financial Institutions

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bluetooth Beacons status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bluetooth Beacons development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…….

